Woman killed in bus collision: Ring Road, Tullamarine Fwy traffic affected

A woman has been hit and killed by a bus in Melbourne’s outer-north.

Police say the woman was crossing at pedestrian lights on Mickleham Road near the entry ramp to the Tullamarine Freeway when she was hit by the bus about 5.30am.

Paramedics were called but the woman, who is yet to be formally identified, couldn’t be revived.

The driver of the bus is assisting police with their enquiries.

There were no passengers on the bus at the time but detectives want to speak with a truck driver who spoke with the driver shortly after the crash.

The on-ramp to the Tullamarine Freeway remains closed at Mickleham Road, which is also effecting the M80 Ring Road.

Image from the scene this morning: VicRoads