Pedestrians hit: Man dead and young girl fighting for life after two separate collisions

A young girl is fighting for life in hospital after being hit by a car in Melbourne’s south-east yesterday afternoon.

The primary school-aged girl was struck by a blue BMW station wagon on Golden Grove in Springvale South at about 5pm.

She remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver has spoken to police.

Meanwhile, a man had died after being fatally struck by a vehicle in Dandenong just after 8.30pm on Thursday.

Police have been told the pedestrian appeared on Herbert Street in a confused state when he was struck.

The driver of the vehicle which struck the man stopped at the scene and has spoken to police.

Press PLAY below for more.

Anyone who witnessed either incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au