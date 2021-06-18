3AW
Pensioners left out of pocket after state government cheques bounce

2 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Pensioners left out of pocket after state government cheques bounce

Some Victorian pensioners have been slugged with $15 dishonour fees after cheques they received from the state government bounced.

On Tuesday, Robin told Neil Mitchell the cheque he received as part of the state government’s Power Saving Bonus has bounced.

“I received my cheque and put it in the bank and I’ve been notified by the government this morning that the cheque has bounced,” he said.

“Not only have I missed out on the $250 but I’ve been fined $15 because it bounced!”

It turns out Robin wasn’t alone.

Last night, during a hearing at Parliament, it was revealed there have been a handful of similar cases.

“It appears that sometimes the information we’ve received from the applicant is not matching up,” Deputy Secretary of Strategy and Planning at the Department of Economic Development, Jobs, Transport and Resources, Anthea Harris said.

“There are other issues that we are still in the process of investigating to get to the bottom of exactly why that is happening.”

It’s not known how many of the 23,000 cheques issued under the scheme have bounced.

Press PLAY below to hear more about the dud state government cheques

Neil Mitchell
News
