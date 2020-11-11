‘People feel uncomfortable singing it’: Founder of the Recognition in Anthem Project

Founder of the Recognition in Anthem Project, Peter Vickery, is the latest person to join the NSW Premier in saying the lyrics of Australia’s national anthem need to change.

“So many of our Indigenous people find it difficult, if not impossible, to sing the present word (young and free),” he told Tom Elliott.

“They regard it as exclusionary.”

Mr Vickery stressed Australia’s national anthem needs to be more inclusive and how it needs to represent the country’s long Indigenous history.

“It needs to be attended to as people feel uncomfortable singing it,” he said.

“For we are young are free with reference to Australians excludes those whose ongoing culture and connection with our land isn’t young at all but ancient.”

Press PLAY for more

