‘People have started to get back to work’: Treasurer’s confident economic outlook

3 hours ago
3AW Mornings
Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says the Australian economy is well placed despite JobKeeper coming to an end in March.

Mr Frydenberg says a combination of tax cuts and business incentives have helped guide businesses through to the other side of the pandemic, and have fueled job creation in recent moths.

“The tax cuts have put around 7 billion dollars into the pockets of Australian families over the last six months, and more than a billion dollars a month on average will go into their pockets over the next nine months,” he told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

The Treasurer said while JobKeeper had supported 3.6 million workers at its peak, the program would not be extended beyond March.

“It was always intended to be a temporary program… We extended it for another six months but tapered the rate down.

“JobKeeper is just one of many programs the government has put in place,” he said.

Click PLAY to hear the interview below

NewsPolitics
