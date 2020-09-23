People in all these places got a COVID-19 warning text. But should they have?

There are concerns about the effectiveness of Victoria’s COVID-19 text warning system.

It comes after a message, meant to warn residents of the City of Casey and Greater Dandenong about the recent cluster, was sent all over Melbourne and even parts of regional Victoria.

Neil Mitchell was contacted by several people who’d been sent the warning.

It emerged the message had been sent to people in Mulgrave, Cardinia, Toorak, Koo Wee Rup, Langwarrin, Monash, Mornington, Patterson Lakes, Berwick, Yarra Ranges, Piercedale, Ferntree Gully, Chelsea, Glen Waverley, Greensborough, Kingston, Tyabb, Mt Martha, Cranbourne East, Heathmont, Briagolong, Rowville, Edithvale, Dingley, Keysborough, Mount Eliza, Bonbeach, Lysterfield and Wheelers Hill.

Neil Mitchell said it raised two problems.

“One, if they miss this up, then how are they going with contact tracing? Has it really been fixed? We are relying on that because if we stuff contact tracing up again we are in deep, deep trouble,” he said.

“But the other thing is that it will frighten people, telling them there is COVID-19 in your area but have you really?”

