3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘People will die’: The rule..

‘People will die’: The rule change that has a CFA volunteer concerned

5 hours ago
3AW Breakfast
Article image for ‘People will die’: The rule change that has a CFA volunteer concerned

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

A rule change has a Country Fire Authority volunteer concerned there will be “very long delays” responding to fires, and “people will die” as a result.

As of April 1, all drivers of vehicles weighing 4.5 tonnes or more must have a blood alcohol limit of zero.

Previously, the 0.05 limit for cars also stood for heavy vehicles.

Fred Kober, a CFA volunteer of 55 years, says it’ll cost lives.

“We’re on call 24/7, 365 days a year!,” he told Stephen Quartermain and Emily Power, filling in for Ross and Russel.

Mr Kober says he’s the only driver in attendance at about 85 per cent of call outs.

He says the change will “put a very long time delay” on CFA responses to emergencies, and may even mean brigades can’t turn out.

“People will die,” he said.

Press PLAY below for more.

3AW Breakfast
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332