‘People will die’: The rule change that has a CFA volunteer concerned

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

A rule change has a Country Fire Authority volunteer concerned there will be “very long delays” responding to fires, and “people will die” as a result.

As of April 1, all drivers of vehicles weighing 4.5 tonnes or more must have a blood alcohol limit of zero.

Previously, the 0.05 limit for cars also stood for heavy vehicles.

Fred Kober, a CFA volunteer of 55 years, says it’ll cost lives.

“We’re on call 24/7, 365 days a year!,” he told Stephen Quartermain and Emily Power, filling in for Ross and Russel.

Mr Kober says he’s the only driver in attendance at about 85 per cent of call outs.

He says the change will “put a very long time delay” on CFA responses to emergencies, and may even mean brigades can’t turn out.

“People will die,” he said.

Press PLAY below for more.