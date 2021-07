One person has died and another has been left fighting for life after a skydiving tragedy at Torquay.

Victoria Police has been told the pair were doing a tandem jump when they got into difficulty and crash-landed in a paddock on Fischer Street shortly before 1pm on Friday.

The deceased died at the scene, while the other was flown to The Alfred hospital.

They’re in a critical condition.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.