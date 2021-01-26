3AW
Pest plague: Melbourne has been inundated by insects, rodents and spiders

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Melbourne is in the midst of a pest plague.

Pest control operators have been flooded by calls as the temperature has warmed up this week.

The Leader reports some pest controllers have four-week waiting lists due to the surge in demand.

Alex Kristic from Kritter Getters Pest Control, says demand has skyrocketed.

“We’re very busy at the moment,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“It’s been a very unusual season.

“We’re getting a lot of rodent work, a lot of insect work, lots and lots of spiders, birds, snakes.”

Mr Kristic says he thinks the weather is behind the pest plague.

“I think the unusual weather we’re getting … is probably contributing to that,” he said.

Press PLAY below for more.

