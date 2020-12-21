Pet turkey becomes the star of a Victorian town

A pet turkey has become a star in a Wimmera town.

Bonza the turkey has captivated audiences in his home town of Dimboola.

His owner, Jamie Uoy, says he didn’t set out to get a pet turkey, but he’s glad he did.

“He’s beautiful. He’s a good mate,” he told Stephen Quartermain and Tony Leonard, filling in for Ross and Russel.

“He’s very smart. I’ve taught him to jump up onto a haystack on the count of three.”

Press PLAY below to hear how Mr Uoy ended up with a pet turkey.