Peta Credlin throws support behind Brittany Higgins, demands ‘fundamental change’ in parliament

3 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy
Article image for Peta Credlin throws support behind Brittany Higgins, demands ‘fundamental change’ in parliament

Peta Credlin has thrown her support behind former Liberal Party staffer Brittany Higgins, who alleges she was raped by one of her seniors while working for the party.

Credlin says there needs to be significant cultural change in parliament.

The former chief of staff for Liberal Prime Minister Tony Abbott told Dee Dee Dunleavy she spent half her time in that job trying to “arbitrate and advocate” for other staff members against their bosses, whether they be small or significant grievances.

“There must be fundamental change to the way that staff are treated,” she said.

“The system is stacked against staff and that must change.

“It hurts me, it really hurts me that you have young girls come into that place so idealistic and want to make change and this is the sort of crap they get subjected to.

“Then they have to fight just for the basic level of justice.

“And then have all this chatter about reviews – ‘review this, review that’ – unless they are independent, honestly, they are not worth the paper they’re printed on.”

Click PLAY below to hear more from Peta Credlin on 3AW

(Photo by Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images)

