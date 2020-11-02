Peta Credlin’s ‘worry’ about Victoria’s hotel quarantine program

Sky News presenter Peta Credlin says that watching the hotel quarantine inquiry unfold set “off all these red flags” and she wanted to help people understand what went wrong in her new documentary Deadly Decisions.

She said while everyone hoped the inquiry would shed some light on the botched scheme, there were still many questions left unanswered.

“There is so much that the inquiry has not sought,” She told Dee Dee on 3AW Afternoons.

“I want to believe that the inquiry is there chasing the truth, but the lawyer in me, it sets off all of these red flags, that all of this evidence is put into the inquiry but not available publicly and people are not called.

“That’s my worry.”

