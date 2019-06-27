Pete Ford says he’s NOT in a bitter feud with Magda Szubanski

Pete Ford has laughed off suggestions he’s in a bitter feud with comedian Magda Szubanski.

Ms Szubanski promoted a GoFundMe raising money to help children with cancer and homeless kids, which was set up to challenge the fundraiser run by rugby star Israel Folau.

Mr Ford took objection to the comedian’s support for the fundraiser, taking to Twitter to label it “perverse”.

“Kids with cancer are being used as drawcards in this debate over Folau,” he said in a tweet.

“Love Magda Szubanski to bits but this is very off.”

Pete Ford denies suggestions there is a feud between the pair.

“We’re not having a bitter feud at all,” he told 3AW Breakfast.

“We spent a lot of time talking on the phone yesterday and laughing.”

Mr Ford said the debate around Israel Folau’s controversial social media post has got out of hand.

“I don’t like the idea of it almost becoming an us and them thing,” he said.

“It seems like we’re trying to close people down and silence people and scare people.”

The ‘For Love’ campaign which Ms Szubanski is supporting has raised over $189,000.

Israel Folau’s fundraiser to cover his legal costs has reached $2 million and has stopped accepting donations.

Press PLAY below for more.