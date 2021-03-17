Pete Murray joins Dee Dee for a ‘beautiful’ performance, and to champion his industry

Australian musician Pete Murray dropped by the studio for a performance Dee Dee said was “beautiful”, and to champion a good cause.

He’s spearheading a push to keep Australia’s borders open for the sake of those who rely on the music industry.

“We’ve got to be able to get across the border … for our industry to survive,” he told Dee Dee.

“It’s not just me being greedy … it’s not about that.

“This is for all of the session musicians, the venue owners who need this week-to-week income.”

While he was in the studio he performed a song from his new EP which caller Dave said brought him to tears, and listener Judy said gave her “goosebumps all over”.

Press PLAY below for the interview + performance.