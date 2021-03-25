Peter Dutton threatening to sue Twitter users

Peter Dutton is threatening to sue people on Twitter.

Anonymous accounts regularly post lies, rumours and abuse on the social media site.

The home affairs minister is often the target of those attacks.

Mr Dutton says some journalists read the posts and think it reflects broader views in the community.

Greens Senator Larissa Waters has issued an unreserved apology to Mr Dutton after using Twitter to call him a “rape apologist” last month.

(Photo by Sam Mooy/Getty Images)