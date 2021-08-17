3AW
Peter Dutton’s message to those questioning whether Afghanistan was ‘worth it’

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
The defence minister says he is certain the two decades Australian troops spent in Afghanistan saved “thousands” of Australian lives.

Neil Mitchell has spoken with the families of several troops, some who died serving, who admit they’re questioning Australia’s role in the conflict now the Taliban has taken control of the country.

Peter Dutton is adamant there would have been terrorist attacks in Australia, had troops not been deployed.

“These heroes have saved Australian lives – let’s be very clear about that,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“They have saved the lives of thousands of Australians.

“There is no doubt in my mind that there would have been major terrorists here in our country – as we saw in the United States on 9/11 – were it not for our troops, the 39,000, and as you said, the 41 who tragically lost their lives by their fighting and honouring our country in Afghanistan.

“I want to be very clear about that.

“Our country would have faced certain terrorist attacks without the intelligence we gathered, without the people they defeated and there is a generation now of women and young boys and girls who have been educated, who have been saved from that torture or slaughter who might be somewhere around the world in a medical school somewhere and will save lives through their own career.

“There is an enormous amount to be proud of.”

Neil Mitchell pointed out it appeared that was essentially a “temporary” solution, given the Taliban now has control.

“Nobody was arguing for us to commit to another 20 years,” Mr Dutton retorted.

“All these experts offering opinion this morning were arguing the opposite 12 months ago.”

Press PLAY below to hear Peter Dutton’s message on 3AW

Neil Mitchell
News
