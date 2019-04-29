Peter Ford: The politician and the stripper

Image: A Current Affair

Entertainment reporter Peter Ford says an explosive new promo for A Current Affair has Canberra talking.

The promo for tonight’s program contains footage of a man, reportedly a married politician, and a stripper.

A Current Affair has dubbed the footage “the striptease bombshell that’s set to rock the election”.

Peter Ford said the footage has many speculating about the identity of the man.

“If you do look at the promo you can see that the man in question does have quite a noticeable ring on his finger, that is seen to be quite a giveaway sign,” he said.

“It’s quite possible at this point in time that the person himself may not know it’s him.”

