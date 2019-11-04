Peter Rowland reveals the secret to his famous chicken sandwiches

Image: peterrowland.com.au

Peter Rowland first brought the iconic chicken sandwich to Flemington Racecourse 50 years ago.

The white bread, mayonnaise-laden sandwiches have been a fan favourite ever since, becoming the unofficial canapé of the Melbourne Cup.

Now, catering king Peter Rowland has revealed the secret to the cult favourite snack.

“No one ever made them how I wanted them,” he told 3AW’s Ross and John.

“When we started making them they always tasted dry like airline sandwiches. I said, ‘look, just put double the amount of mayonnaise in them and make them floppy’.

“Mayonnaise is the trick, and, of course, a few other things — extra butter. Everyone’s too skimpy on the butter.

“It was as simple as that and they were fantastic!”

But Mr Rowland said he’s not sure how many are consumed during the Spring Racing Carnival.

“The chef tells me you can run them around the track twice, end-to-end, whatever that means!” he said.

