Peter Siddle on his Test squad recall, basketball and THOSE tweets from a former footballer!
Peter Siddle joined the Sportsday team on Tuesday night following his recall to the Australian Test squad ahead of the Boxing Day Test.
But it’s fair to say that wasn’t the only issue discussed!
Siddle also spoke at length about his love for basketball, also sharing his thoughts on THOSE tweets from former Essendon player Darcy Daniher.
Daniher has dedicated his account to reminding people about Siddle’s hattrick on his birthday against England in 2010.
“Good on him,” Siddle said.
“I can’t wait for the day I meet him.”
