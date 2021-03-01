3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Peter the plumber ‘dirties up’..

Peter the plumber ‘dirties up’ at soap shortage!

38 mins ago
WORD ON THE STREET
Word On The Street
Article image for Peter the plumber ‘dirties up’ at soap shortage!

Victorian tradies have expressed their dismay on 3AW at news Solvol Soap is no longer being made in bars.

Peter, a plumber, alerted Tom Elliott to the news on Monday.

He said bars of the soap were going for $175 in boxes of 10.

Solvol confirmed on its website that “due to manufacturing challenges” the bars would no longer be available.

The soap is now sold in liquid form.

The heavy-duty scrubber has long been a favourite of trade, construction and mechanical workers in removing stubborn dirt, grease and oil from their hands.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

WORD ON THE STREET
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332