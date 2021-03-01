Peter the plumber ‘dirties up’ at soap shortage!

Victorian tradies have expressed their dismay on 3AW at news Solvol Soap is no longer being made in bars.

Peter, a plumber, alerted Tom Elliott to the news on Monday.

He said bars of the soap were going for $175 in boxes of 10.

Solvol confirmed on its website that “due to manufacturing challenges” the bars would no longer be available.

The soap is now sold in liquid form.

The heavy-duty scrubber has long been a favourite of trade, construction and mechanical workers in removing stubborn dirt, grease and oil from their hands.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW