Petition calls for Nike to recall shoe with logo resembling word for Allah in Arabic on sole

More than 22,000 people have signed an online petition calling for Nike to recall a shoe with a logo on the sole which resembles the Arabic text for Allah on its sole.

The Change.org petition reads that it is “outrageous and appalling of Nike to allow the name of God on a shoe”.

Tom Elliott asked Kuranda Seyit, Director of the Forum on Australia’s Islamic Relations, whether he found the shoe offensive.

“It really depends on whether it was intentional,” Mr Seyit said.

“I’m not really offended by it because I assume it was an unintended mistake, but if it does spell Allah you wouldn’t wear that shoe.”

“I think a very long bow has been drawn here,” Tom said.