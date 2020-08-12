3AW
PETITION: Push for learners test to be put online

2 hours ago
Tom Elliott

A push for the Victorian learner permit test to be moved online is gaining momentum.

It’s currently been suspended because of the coronavirus.

As it stands, applicants have to attend a VicRoads office to complete the test on a computer.

It’s claimed that could easily be made available online at home, with learner drivers to bring their test with them when they come to get a photo for their licence.

There are concerns about a significant backlog once restrictions are eased, given that was already an issue before the pandemic began.

David Doherty has started a petition, which has gained parliamentary support.

You can sign it here.

He spoke with Tom Elliott on 3AW Drive.

Click PLAY below to hear the interview

