Pets with Laura V

Laura Vissaritis is a pet behaviourist and dog trainer with the answer to all of your most pressing questions about your furry friend.

She has a Bachelor of Animal Science and postgraduate qualifications in psychology and education from Yale University and Monash University. She also has a Bachelor of Archaeology.

Laura has written three books about dog behaviour and hosts ‘Dognitive Therapy’, a podcast on understanding your pooch.

Laura also provides one-on-one dog training and small group dog behaviour courses.

For more information on Laura, or to get in touch go to laurav.com.au