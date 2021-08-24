3AW
Pfizer vaccines to be made available to Victorians aged 16 to 39 from Wednesday

7 hours ago
Victorians aged 16 to 39 will be eligible to access Pfizer vaccines at state-run vaccination centres from Wednesday.

At 7am, 830,000 first dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments will be made available at state-run hubs over the next four weeks. Of those, 450,000 are Pfizer appointments.

Anyone aged 18 to 39 who has a current AstraZeneca booking from Wednesday August 25 and would prefer Pfizer will be offered it at their appointment.

But Premier Daniel Andrews warned the state still doesn’t have enough Pfizer vaccine supply for everyone who is now eligible to receive it.

“We don’t have supply for everyone, but we do have additional supply and we’re making that available to as many people as fast as we can,” he said.

Over 60s who don’t have underlying health conditions remain eligible for AstraZeneca only.

 

