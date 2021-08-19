3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Pfizer vaccines opened up to those aged 16-39

3 hours ago
National Nine News
covid-19pfizer
Article image for Pfizer vaccines opened up to those aged 16-39

Those aged 16 to 39 are now eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine in Australia.

The federal government announced the news on Thursday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it was hoped the vaccine would become available for that age group from August 30.

“Now I want to stress, do not make a booking yet, we will advise when bookings can be made, it’s not today,” he said.

He said there were some 8.6 million Australians in that age cohort.

Image: Nine News

National Nine News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332