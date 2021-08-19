Pfizer vaccines opened up to those aged 16-39

Those aged 16 to 39 are now eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine in Australia.

The federal government announced the news on Thursday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it was hoped the vaccine would become available for that age group from August 30.

“Now I want to stress, do not make a booking yet, we will advise when bookings can be made, it’s not today,” he said.

He said there were some 8.6 million Australians in that age cohort.

Image: Nine News