3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Pharmaceutical giant say its COVID-19..

Pharmaceutical giant say its COVID-19 vaccine is ’90 per cent’ effective

1 hour ago
3aw news
Article image for Pharmaceutical giant say its COVID-19 vaccine is ’90 per cent’ effective

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine is ’90 per cent’ effective.

In a huge development in the fight against the coronavirus, the stage three trial results – involving more than 43,000 people – delivered better than expected results, with no serious side effects.

They company says it is on track to file an emergency use application later this month with American regulators.

It will spend the next three weeks compiling safety data.

The news has been cautiously welcomed.

England’s deputy chief medical officer says while it appears to be exciting news, it is just one step and people shouldn’t get “over-excited” by the development.

But the stock market has soared off the back of the announcement.

Dr John Grabenstein, globally recognized vaccinologist, pharmacist, epidemiologist and President of Vaccine Dynamics SP, told Ross and Russel it was news worth getting excited about.

He shared his thoughts on how it would likely be rolled out and when it’d arrive in Australia.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

3aw news
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332