Pharmaceutical giant say its COVID-19 vaccine is ’90 per cent’ effective

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine is ’90 per cent’ effective.

In a huge development in the fight against the coronavirus, the stage three trial results – involving more than 43,000 people – delivered better than expected results, with no serious side effects.

They company says it is on track to file an emergency use application later this month with American regulators.

It will spend the next three weeks compiling safety data.

The news has been cautiously welcomed.

England’s deputy chief medical officer says while it appears to be exciting news, it is just one step and people shouldn’t get “over-excited” by the development.

But the stock market has soared off the back of the announcement.

Dr John Grabenstein, globally recognized vaccinologist, pharmacist, epidemiologist and President of Vaccine Dynamics SP, told Ross and Russel it was news worth getting excited about.

He shared his thoughts on how it would likely be rolled out and when it’d arrive in Australia.

