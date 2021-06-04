3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Pharmacists vent frustration over vaccination..

Pharmacists vent frustration over vaccination delay

31 mins ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Pharmacists vent frustration over vaccination delay

Frustrated pharmacists say they’re being forced to turn away people wanting to the COVID-19 vaccine, even though they’ve been trained and are willing to administer it.

Why? Because they can’t get their hands on supply.

Anthony Tassone, Victorian President of the Pharmacy Guild of Australia, told Tom Elliott they were still in the dark as to when they’d be able to begin vaccinating.

“As pharmacies, we are super subs on the bench watching the game unfold and we just want to get on the field and help the team,” he said.

Press PLAY below to hear Anthony vent his frustration

Picture by Getty iStock.

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332