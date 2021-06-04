Pharmacists vent frustration over vaccination delay

Frustrated pharmacists say they’re being forced to turn away people wanting to the COVID-19 vaccine, even though they’ve been trained and are willing to administer it.

Why? Because they can’t get their hands on supply.

Anthony Tassone, Victorian President of the Pharmacy Guild of Australia, told Tom Elliott they were still in the dark as to when they’d be able to begin vaccinating.

“As pharmacies, we are super subs on the bench watching the game unfold and we just want to get on the field and help the team,” he said.

