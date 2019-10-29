3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Philausophy’: Australian values used to..

‘Philausophy’: Australian values used to lure people down under in new tourism ad campaign

8 hours ago
Ross and John

Victoria will be front and centre of a new tourism campaign to be launched today that will use Aussie values to lure more visitors.

Click PLAY to watch

MORE: Ross and John spoke with Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham about the campaign – click PLAY to listen

Ross and John
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332