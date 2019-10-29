Advertisement
‘Philausophy’: Australian values used to lure people down under in new tourism ad campaign
Victoria will be front and centre of a new tourism campaign to be launched today that will use Aussie values to lure more visitors.
Experience our uniquely Australian way of life.
Come live our Philausophy.#seeaustralia #philausophy pic.twitter.com/DHacV4x9jr
— Australia (@Australia) October 29, 2019
