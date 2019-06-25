Phone ban: The ‘best government decision I’ve heard in a long time’

Mobile phones will soon be banned from the classrooms of Victorian public schools in an effort to curb-cyber bullying and distraction.

The only exceptions will be for students who use phones to monitor health conditions.

Education Minister James Merlino says he will be issuing a ministerial order today.

The idea received a but tick of approval from Ross and John.

“That’s the best piece of government policy I’ve heard in a long time,” said Ross, the father of a school-aged child.

“Screens are the worst thing of all time for children, trust me.”

But the policy is not universally popular with education experts.

Sue Bell, president of the Victorian Association of State Secondary Schools, told Ross and John the ban could be too prohibitive for older students, who can use technology sensibly for calendars and other life management purposes that prepare them for the real world.

