Phone company to stop sending Braille bills to vision-impaired customers

Optus will no longer send bills in Braille to its visually-impaired customers.

The Rumour File was alerted to the news on Friday.

The phone company later confirmed it was moving customers to a “new billing platform” and was “in the process of calling the 12 impacted customers to talk about alternative” billing options.

Optus told 3AW Breakfast it would “continue to work with impacted customers to find a solution that suits their needs”.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Breakfast