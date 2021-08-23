3AW
  • Photo gallery: Costumes — the good,..

Photo gallery: Costumes — the good, the bad and the ugly

42 mins ago
Article image for Photo gallery: Costumes — the good, the bad and the ugly

In honour of the 11-year-old who dressed as a dinosaur and brought a smile to the faces of Melburnians when he strolled around Princes Park, Ross and Russel are talking costumes — the good, the bad and the ugly.

Ross shared a photo (above) of the time he dressed as a chicken… for Valentine’s Day.

Mark ‘Scorcher’ Davidson dressed as Cleopatra (below).

Press PLAY below to hear some very funny costume suggestions

Here are some of the costumes submitted by 3AW Breakfast listeners:


Image (above): A woman dressed as a dinosaur, carrying a bouquet, at her own wedding rehearsal. 


Image (above): The SEN Christmas party. The theme was ‘dress as a legend’

News
