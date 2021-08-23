Photo gallery: Costumes — the good, the bad and the ugly

In honour of the 11-year-old who dressed as a dinosaur and brought a smile to the faces of Melburnians when he strolled around Princes Park, Ross and Russel are talking costumes — the good, the bad and the ugly.

Ross shared a photo (above) of the time he dressed as a chicken… for Valentine’s Day.

Mark ‘Scorcher’ Davidson dressed as Cleopatra (below).

Here are some of the costumes submitted by 3AW Breakfast listeners:



Image (above): A woman dressed as a dinosaur, carrying a bouquet, at her own wedding rehearsal.



Image (above): The SEN Christmas party. The theme was ‘dress as a legend’