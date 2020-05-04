3AW
Photo gallery: Milestones celebrated in lockdown

11 hours ago
After more than a month of stage three coronavirus restrictions, many of us have celebrated milestone in lockdown.

Anna’s family have celebrated five birthdays in the family since March 24!

Meanwhile, Annette has marked her 60th birthday at home after her planned trip to Italy, her Whitsundays trip, and a getaway to Warrnambool were cancelled.

Darren made a video to celebrate his first wedding anniversary.

Here are the images 3AW Mornings listeners have sent in of their isolation celebrations: 

Image (above): One of the five birthdays Anna’s family have celebrated from a distance since late March.

Above: Darren’s video to mark his first wedding anniversary

Joan and Des have been forced to spend their 67th wedding anniversary apart, as Des is in aged care.

Joan shared a message to her husband of almost seven decades:

“To my wonderful husband, it’s been very difficult being without you everyday, but l know the staff are giving you as much loving care as I would. I miss you every heartbeat.”

Image: Joan and Des have been forced to celebrate their 67th wedding anniversary apart

Image (above): Annette’s 60th birthday.

