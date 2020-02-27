PHOTO GALLERY: Ross and John’s Chopstick Challenge
With coronavirus fears decimating diner numbers at Asian restaurants, Ross, John, Kate and the rest of the 3AW Breakfast and A Moveable Feast teams wanted to do something to support the struggling industry.
That’s why they cooked up The Chopstick Challenge, inviting you to dine at your local Asian eatery and post a photo to social media and include the hashtag #3AWChopstickChallenge.
The 3AW Breakfast team are doing their bit, too.
To get the ball rolling they’ve invited 20 lucky listeners to lunch at Bia Hoi Vietnamese Beerhall, thanks to The Blind Factory… Not that 3AW listeners needed a push to embrace the challenge!
Here are some of the photos you’ve already posted to social media!
View this post on Instagram
#3AWChopstickChallenge. Support your local Asian restaurant.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
I had heard that Glen Waverley was quiet but was shocked to see how empty it was in reality. It was really sad to see our favourite local Chinese restaurant so empty as well, especially on a Friday night 😢 On a lighter note, the seafood was at an awesome price, so might as well go support your local Chinese and eat some delicious seafood at amazing prices!
View this post on Instagram
Psh Corona Virus Who 🥢🥡 #3awchopstickchallenge #pickme #redemperor
View this post on Instagram
Good excuse to have a famous curry laksa #3awchopstickchallenge #laksakingglenwaverly
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
We took the Chopstick Challenge on Sunday. Fun and delicious! #3awchopstickchallenge
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
#3AWChopstickchallenge pic.twitter.com/km2VcxGw7z
— Scotto75 (@Scotto751) February 24, 2020
View this post on Instagram
#3awchopstickchallenge @3aw693 dinner at Umami (Misuzus) Albert Park http://www.misuzus.com.au/umami.html
@RossandJohn#3awchopstickchallenge
Challenge accepted !
Siam Terrace – best Thai in the eastern burbs. pic.twitter.com/VXGtqeDmMJ
— Barbieup (@alexninja2014) February 23, 2020
Early dinner before Elton John, where else but China town, support the restaurants, first diners in 😊 pic.twitter.com/vCJXGhL1k5
— Anthony Wiseman (@anthonywiseman) February 22, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Dreaming of Vietnam and thinking about our Asian visitors, we decided to visit Whitegrain in Warragul. On many occasions we have tried to book in but they always had a houseful. This time we simply booked a couple of days beforehand. Our visit was a delight, beautiful food ,extremely friendly staff, one staff member took up my husband’s challenge by consuming some Sriracha by the spoonful. Gee my husband’s a whimp, stuck his finger tip on the bottle ,licked his finger and thought he was going to die. Getting back to the serious stuff!! The Pho Ga was a hit with the whimp and my Bao Pork bun for entree hit the right spot. Since the Coronavirus a lot of businesses have some very low attendees. Here’s hoping people start returning to some of these amazing Asian restaurants to enjoy the the experience. @whitegrain_ #3awchopstickchallenge #pho #asianfood #vietnam #visit #333 #beer @welovesapa
View this post on Instagram
Dumplings for lunch in bayswater. #3awchopstickchallenge #3awChopstickChallenge #dumplings
@RossAndJohn #3awchopstickchallenge Pats Kitchen in Balwyn – friendly $10 old school lunch! Some Monday’s you just don’t want to think too hard… pic.twitter.com/yAQZH3nu3D
— Kylie McRae (@Kylie_Narrak) February 24, 2020
@RossAndJohn#3AWChopstickChallenge pic.twitter.com/LcGqEZ8pL5
— Tony M (@Tony12256) February 22, 2020