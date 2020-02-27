3AW
PHOTO GALLERY: Ross and John’s Chopstick Challenge

3 hours ago
Ross and John

With coronavirus fears decimating diner numbers at Asian restaurants, Ross, John, Kate and the rest of the 3AW Breakfast and A Moveable Feast teams wanted to do something to support the struggling industry.

That’s why they cooked up The Chopstick Challenge, inviting you to dine at your local Asian eatery and post a photo to social media and include the hashtag #3AWChopstickChallenge.

The 3AW Breakfast team are doing their bit, too.

To get the ball rolling they’ve invited 20 lucky listeners to lunch at Bia Hoi Vietnamese Beerhall, thanks to The Blind Factory… Not that 3AW listeners needed a push to embrace the challenge!

Here are some of the photos you’ve already posted to social media!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#3AWChopstickChallenge. Support your local Asian restaurant.

A post shared by Lou Keelan (@keelanlou) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Box Hill – Simon Peking Duck #3awchopstickchallenge

A post shared by Ian Teh (@ianteh92) on

View this post on Instagram

 

#3awchopstickchallenge

A post shared by Marc Michelangeli (@marcoose35) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Psh Corona Virus Who 🥢🥡 #3awchopstickchallenge #pickme #redemperor

A post shared by Marcus Haas (@themarcushaas) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Good excuse to have a famous curry laksa #3awchopstickchallenge #laksakingglenwaverly

A post shared by Steven Klimisch (@stevenklimisch) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

We took up the challenge @amoveablefeast_3aw and went to Springvale for lunch. Delish as usual. #3awchopstickchallenge #vietnamesefood

A post shared by Liz Brand (@countrylizzie) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Poppy & Sumsum (@poppy_sum) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Last night’s delicious #dumplings and #saltandpeppersquid from @dumplingempire following another lovely yoga class #3AWChopstickChallenge

A post shared by Honey Bee Co (@honey.bee.co.yoga) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

We took the Chopstick Challenge on Sunday. Fun and delicious! #3awchopstickchallenge

A post shared by @ rlk777 on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#3awchopstickchallenge

A post shared by Estelle Dimand (@essiepep) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#3awchopstickchallenge out at Tulip Thai in Beaconsfield.

A post shared by Andy Holland (@1965andyholland) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Best Fried rice at AnNam XO fried rice

A post shared by harryfuzball1 (@harryfuzball1) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#3awchopstickchallenge @3aw693 dinner at Umami (Misuzus) Albert Park http://www.misuzus.com.au/umami.html

A post shared by Roger Tall (@rdtall) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#3awchopstickchallenge

A post shared by Phillip Symons (@phillipsymons) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Dreaming of Vietnam and thinking about our Asian visitors, we decided to visit Whitegrain in Warragul. On many occasions we have tried to book in but they always had a houseful. This time we simply booked a couple of days beforehand. Our visit was a delight, beautiful food ,extremely friendly staff, one staff member took up my husband’s challenge by consuming some Sriracha by the spoonful. Gee my husband’s a whimp, stuck his finger tip on the bottle ,licked his finger and thought he was going to die. Getting back to the serious stuff!! The Pho Ga was a hit with the whimp and my Bao Pork bun for entree hit the right spot. Since the Coronavirus a lot of businesses have some very low attendees. Here’s hoping people start returning to some of these amazing Asian restaurants to enjoy the the experience. @whitegrain_ #3awchopstickchallenge #pho #asianfood #vietnam #visit #333 #beer @welovesapa

A post shared by CDS by Fran Jacobsen (@colouranddesignsolutions) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Dumplings for lunch in bayswater. #3awchopstickchallenge #3awChopstickChallenge #dumplings

A post shared by @ adam13mada on

 

