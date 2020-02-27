PHOTO GALLERY: Ross and John’s Chopstick Challenge

With coronavirus fears decimating diner numbers at Asian restaurants, Ross, John, Kate and the rest of the 3AW Breakfast and A Moveable Feast teams wanted to do something to support the struggling industry.

That’s why they cooked up The Chopstick Challenge, inviting you to dine at your local Asian eatery and post a photo to social media and include the hashtag #3AWChopstickChallenge.

The 3AW Breakfast team are doing their bit, too.

To get the ball rolling they’ve invited 20 lucky listeners to lunch at Bia Hoi Vietnamese Beerhall, thanks to The Blind Factory… Not that 3AW listeners needed a push to embrace the challenge!

Here are some of the photos you’ve already posted to social media!

