Bizarre new graffiti trend spreading through inner-Melbourne — SEE THE PICS

7 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Some unusual graffiti is popping up on signs in Melbourne’s inner suburbs.

Neil Mitchell said it looks like a greenie campaign.

“The cultural warriors have hit Victoria’s road signs,” he said.

The graffiti urges motorists to “stop having children”, “stop bearing offspring”, “stop breeding so much” and “stop driving everywhere”.

The graffiti has been spotted in Kensington, Flemington and North Fitzroy.

Neil Mitchell wants to know — Have you seen any in your area?

If you have, snap a photo and send it to nmitchell@3aw.com.au!

  

