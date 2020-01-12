3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Photos: Eerie ‘red orb’ starts..

Photos: Eerie ‘red orb’ starts another smoky day in Melbourne

5 hours ago
Ross and John

An eerie sunrise has started another smoky day in Victoria.

Listeners from all angles of Melbourne called and emailed 3AW Breakfast with reports of a spectacular “red orb”.

It unusual sunrise was caused by more smoke haze from nearby fires.

The haze is expected to hover until Wednesday, when a summer thunderstorm is forecast for the afternoon.

Ross and John
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.