Photos: How coronavirus is affecting day-to-day life in Melbourne

Coronavirus fears have led to massive a rush at some businesses, and the desertion of many others.

At Melbourne Airport it’s eerily quiet, with many people avoiding non-essential travel.

3AW Mornings producer Michael Hilder said he’s never seen the airport so quiet.

“It doesn’t matter if I’m at domestic, international, arrivals, departures, there’s nobody here,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“I have flown out of here at this time of day during the week several times and you can reliably expect lots and lots of people, but that’s not the situation here.

“I’ve never seen so few people at Melbourne Airport.”

Meanwhile, toilet paper has been in short supply for days but shoppers are continuing to rush to supermarkets to stock up on essentials in case Victorians are asked to stay at home to slow the spread of the virus.

Usually busy public spaces are also unusually quiet, with one 3AW Mornings listener describing the CBD as so quiet it feels “like Christmas” this morning.

Crown is virtually empty.