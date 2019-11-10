Advertisement
Photos: Neil and TJ dress their dogs up for Christmas
Do you dress your pets up for Christmas?
Tony Jones says its okay.
“We did it once and it went on social media, and it was just a bit of fun!,” he told Neil Mitchell.
Neil wasn’t so sure about the festive canine outfits, but a photo of his dog dressed up has also emerged.
“The santa suit was given to me by the RSPCA!,” the 3AW Mornings host said.
Above: Neil’s dog, Scallywag, isn’t impressed
Above: Tony Jones’s dog, Archie, is dressed up for Christmas