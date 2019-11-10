3AW
Photos: Neil and TJ dress their dogs up for Christmas

6 hours ago
Do you dress your pets up for Christmas?

Tony Jones says its okay.

“We did it once and it went on social media, and it was just a bit of fun!,” he told Neil Mitchell.

Neil wasn’t so sure about the festive canine outfits, but a photo of his dog dressed up has also emerged.

“The santa suit was given to me by the RSPCA!,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

Above: Neil’s dog, Scallywag, isn’t impressed

Above: Tony Jones’s dog, Archie, is dressed up for Christmas

