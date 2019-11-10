Photos: Neil and TJ dress their dogs up for Christmas

Do you dress your pets up for Christmas?

Tony Jones says its okay.

“We did it once and it went on social media, and it was just a bit of fun!,” he told Neil Mitchell.

Neil wasn’t so sure about the festive canine outfits, but a photo of his dog dressed up has also emerged.

“The santa suit was given to me by the RSPCA!,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

Above: Neil’s dog, Scallywag, isn’t impressed

Above: Tony Jones’s dog, Archie, is dressed up for Christmas