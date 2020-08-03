3AW
Icy blast: Parts of Victoria blanketed in snow!

3 hours ago
see the photos + video

It’s chilly out there, Victoria!

Melbourne is forecast to have it’s coldest four-day-spell in more than a decade.

Two big low pressure systems are expected to sweep across the country’s south this week, bringing snow, frost, hail and widespread rain.

And listeners have told us it’s currently snowing in Colac, Bambra, Birregurra, Lake Bolac, Kyneton and Meredith!

Colac Mayor Jason Schram said snow is a rare occurrence in the area.

“It may (snow) every two years for about four or five seconds and it doesn’t really hit the ground,” he told Ross and Russel.

“When I woke up this morning … it was coming down beautifully!”

Press PLAY below for more.

Image (above): Snow in Colac

Image (above): Colac

Video (above): Snow north of Kyneton

Image (above): Snow at Gordon

Image (above): Snow in Gordon

Video (above): Snow at Meredith

