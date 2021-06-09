3AW
PHOTOS: Wild weather wreaks havoc across Victoria

3 hours ago
Article image for PHOTOS: Wild weather wreaks havoc across Victoria

Wild weather has lashed Victoria, with almost 4000 calls made to emergency services.

There are trees down all over the state, as well as flooding in some areas.

SES State Duty Officer, Laura Dewildt, says Lilydale and Emerald are the hardest hit areas.

Press PLAY below to hear from Victorians waking and assessing the damage

Send us your photos — online@3aw.com.au


Image (above): Altona Pier has snapped


Image (above): Tree down on Cherry Hill Way, Chirnside Park


Image (above): Tree down on a home in Moorabbin


Image (above): Trees down in Emerald


Image (above): Storm damage in Kyneton


Image (above): A boat keeled over at St Kilda


Image (above): The Royal Melbourne Yacht Squadron buoy, blown three suburbs away – in Port Melbourne at Princes Pier!


Image (above): Tree down on an SES car

Image (above): Damage in the Dandenong Ranges
Tree through roofImage (above): A tree through a Healesville roof. Kellie / Twitter


Image (above): Tree down in Moolap, Geelong

News
