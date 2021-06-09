PHOTOS: Wild weather wreaks havoc across Victoria

Wild weather has lashed Victoria, with almost 4000 calls made to emergency services.

There are trees down all over the state, as well as flooding in some areas.

SES State Duty Officer, Laura Dewildt, says Lilydale and Emerald are the hardest hit areas.

Image (above): Altona Pier has snapped

Three adults and three children including a baby lucky to escape injury in this incident at Mooroolbark. @3AW693 pic.twitter.com/Boj5l6deG5 — Pat Mitchell (@patty_mitchell) June 10, 2021



Image (above): Tree down on Cherry Hill Way, Chirnside Park



Image (above): Tree down on a home in Moorabbin



Image (above): Trees down in Emerald



Image (above): Trees down in Emerald

Image (above): Storm damage in Kyneton



Image (above): A boat keeled over at St Kilda



Image (above): The Royal Melbourne Yacht Squadron buoy, blown three suburbs away – in Port Melbourne at Princes Pier!



Image (above): Tree down on an SES car

All roads to Olinda in the Dandenong Ranges are cut off by fallen trees and powerlines. Police had to get out of their vehicles and trek about 1.5km to rescue a woman and her 9 year old son from a house that had been crushed by a tree. @RossAndRussel @3AW693 pic.twitter.com/1JAqkpeeBH — Pat Mitchell (@patty_mitchell) June 9, 2021

Image (above): Damage in the Dandenong Ranges

Image (above): A tree through a Healesville roof. Kellie / Twitter

Here in Daylesford, one tree down at our place but the chickens survived!! pic.twitter.com/5H1VI8luAZ — Mclennan (@MclennanCycles) June 9, 2021



Image (above): Tree down in Moolap, Geelong