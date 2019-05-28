Why picky eaters are being blamed for a spike in allergic reactions

According to a new study, restaurants are not taking food allergies seriously enough.

Experts say that restaurants have become so overwhelmed by picky eaters who make a lifestyle choice, that diners who actually have life-threatening allergies are not being taken seriously.

Chief executive at Anaphylaxis Australia, Maria Said, says deaths from food allergies are rising by 10 per cent a year.

“Allergies can be life threatening,” Ms Said told Ross and John.

“It’s hard for a chef to know which diners have a true allergy.

“We’ve had more deaths to milk and sesame allergies in the last five years.

“Restaurants need to be well educated on food allergies and have procedures in place.”

