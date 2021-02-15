Picturesque pub owner says Victoria can’t keep shutting down due to COVID-19

The owner of a picturesque pub in East Gippsland says Daniel Andrews can’t keep ‘shutting down Victoria’ every time there’s an outbreak of COVID-19.

David Strange, owner of the Metung Hotel, told Tom Elliott he was worried for his staff and suppliers.

He said it made no sense to shut down his pub, given it was more than 300 kilometres from the nearest case of COVID-19.

“It can’t go on, Tom,” he said.

“We are going to have outbreaks of this thing for the next 12 months, I’m sure, and you can’t just say the ‘science says close the state’ and we close it.

“I think he (Mr Andrews) has got to look at what NSW has done, they’ve done it very successfully.

“Maybe even go up there and take the ego off the table and see how they do it.”

A tweet Mr Strange sent out at the weekend gained big traction on Twitter.

Dear Dan let east gippsland open. Zero cases ever and we are just dying here 350kn from nearest case. We will only serve people not from melbourne. We are really stuggling — Metung Hotel (@MetungHotel) February 14, 2021

