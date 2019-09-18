3AW
Pie thieves trash servo and assault police

37 mins ago
Ross and John

Police officers have been assaulted after three teenagers wreaked havoc in a Reservoir service station this morning.

The trio started arguing with staff before becoming violent, throwing a bottle and smashing a window at a service station on Gilbert Road about 4.30am.

They stole several pies before becoming argumentative with workers at another nearby store, where police were called.

But the teenagers put up a fight, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer who was left with hand injuries.

All three, believed to be aged between 16 and 17, are in custody.

