Pie thieves trash servo and assault police

Police officers have been assaulted after three teenagers wreaked havoc in a Reservoir service station this morning.

The trio started arguing with staff before becoming violent, throwing a bottle and smashing a window at a service station on Gilbert Road about 4.30am.

They stole several pies before becoming argumentative with workers at another nearby store, where police were called.

Police confirm the teens did indeed eat the pies. #theyateallthepies — 3AW Breakfast (@RossAndJohn) September 18, 2019

But the teenagers put up a fight, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer who was left with hand injuries.

All three, believed to be aged between 16 and 17, are in custody.