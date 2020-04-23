Piecing together the tragedy: Police call for help to investigate Eastern Freeway horror

Police are calling on anyone who witnessed the horrific Eastern Freeway crash which killed four police officers to come forward.

An investigation into the tragedy is underway, but with police still unable to interview the driver of the truck which careered into the police, many questions remain.

“We don’t really know what has caused that truck to crash into the cars and subsequently cause the death of the police officers so we do have a fully open mind on it,” Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

“That’s why it’s pretty much a dual investigation with major collision and homicide both investigating.”

The driver of the truck, Mohinder Singh Bajwa, has not yet been interviewed in relation to the tragedy, and remains in hospital under police guard.

Mr Patton said the driver is “unfit to be interviewed” for medical reasons which are “not as a result of the accident”.

“We’re hopeful of being able to speak to him in the next couple of days,” he said.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or who has dashcam footage of the tragedy is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestoppers.com.au, as is anyone who saw the the white truck with ‘logistics connect’ written on it in blue text behaving unusually in the days preceding the crash.

