Pies yet to address Adam Treloar trade talk

6 hours ago
Sportsday
AFLFootball
Rumours continue to circle around Adam Treloar’s future at Collingwood.

There are reports today Treloar has told teammates he will leave the club.

Shane McInnes said on Sportsday he was “bewildered” that Collingwood had not addressed it for the sake of fans.

“We have not heard anything from Collingwood about one of its star players.”

Matthew Lloyd said all players handle those sorts of discussions with their clubs differently.

Image: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

