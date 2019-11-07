3AW
Pigeon pinches poppies to build beautiful nest at Australian War Memorial

16 mins ago
the rumour file
The Rumour File

A crafty pigeon has been pinching poppies inside the Australian War Memorial, building a beautiful nest ahead of Rememberance Day.

The Rumour File was alerted to the pigeon’s antics this week.

The bird has been flying down to the Tomb of the Unknown Australian Solider, stealing poppies one by one.

The nest is in alcove above a stained-glass window.

You can read more about it here.

PIC: Australian War Memorial.

