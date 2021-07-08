‘Piggy in the middle’: Border communities again feel restrictions pinch

Border communities have again been hit hard by the Victorian government’s decision to declare regional NSW an “orange zone” due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney.

The president of the Echuca-Moama Accommodation Association says it’s effectively killed business for those on the NSW side of the border.

“It’s been really tough,” Paul Lavars told 3AW Mornings.

He said the effects were immediate when the decision was made last Thursday, with occupancy dropping between 80 to 100 per cent to just five per cent.

Mr Lavars said those living on the border were effected by decisions by both NSW and Victorian governments, regardless of which side they were on.

“We are piggy in the middle, basically,” he said.

Picture by Getty iStock