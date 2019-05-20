Pilot skin cancer risk lower than expected, study finds

Pilots get closer to the sun than people in any other profession, but they are no more likely to get melanoma than anyone else, according to a new study.

The study by the QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute looked at the medical records of 20,000 Australian pilots, and found no increased risk of melanoma.

Associate Professor Catherine Olsen, who led the study, said the finding was “unexpected”.

“There have been longstanding findings from North America and Europe that pilots have an increased risk of melanoma,” she said.

The study found varying degrees of UVA in the cockpit, depending on the manufacturer of the windows and the type of aircraft.

All aircraft were found to have very low rates of UVB, the type of radiation that causes sunburn, in the cockpit.

