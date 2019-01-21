3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Pilot strike set to throw long weekend plans for some passengers into chaos

4 hours ago
3aw news

Industrial action by Tiger Air pilots is expected to throw the Australia Day Long weekend travel plans of thousands of passengers into chaos.

The pilots are walking out on Friday over what their union says are stalled negotiations over a new pay and conditions agreement with the airline.

The Australian Federation of Air pilots says the stop work will ground flights between 5am and 9am on Friday morning.

The Federation’s James Lauchland says its not too late for Tiger to get back to the negotiating table.

3aw news
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332