Pilot strike set to throw long weekend plans for some passengers into chaos

Industrial action by Tiger Air pilots is expected to throw the Australia Day Long weekend travel plans of thousands of passengers into chaos.

The pilots are walking out on Friday over what their union says are stalled negotiations over a new pay and conditions agreement with the airline.

The Australian Federation of Air pilots says the stop work will ground flights between 5am and 9am on Friday morning.

The Federation’s James Lauchland says its not too late for Tiger to get back to the negotiating table.