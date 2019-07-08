3AW
Pizza racks used as shields as man launches bizarre attack

5 hours ago
3aw news

Pizza shop staff have used pizza racks to defend themselves while a man attacked them with a drill and rolling pin at Werribee on Sunday night.

The man entered the store on Quarbing Street about 9pm.

Witnesses said he attacked staff with the drill and rolling pin before pinching a bottle of soft drink.

He then fled on foot.

Police and paramedics were called, with one of the staff members treated for upper body injuries.

The man, aged in his 40s, was taken to the Werribee Mercy Hospital in a stable condition.

The attacker remains on the run.

