Infrastructure Victoria’s plan for major transport overhaul to ‘keep Melbourne moving’

Victoria’s infrastructure advisory body is calling for a massive rail upgrade which would shut down parts of the city loop, and a congestion charge for cars in inner Melbourne.

Infrastructure Victoria is proposing the changes as part of a plan to meet Victoria’s needs over the next 30 years.

Deputy CEO of Infrastructure Victoria, Jonathan Spear, says a lot of the plan is “about making the best use of what we’ve got already”.

“One of the big things we’re recommending is to finish the job of detangling the city loop,” he said.

“What we’re calling for is a couple of new tunnels — one from Richmond to Parliament and the other one from Flagstaff to North Melbourne.

“What that will do is really allow lots more trains to cross the city with reliable, frequent metro services.”

Infrastructure Victoria is also calling for charges for cars travelling into the CBD, with fees increasing at peak times. Under the plan, car registration would be scrapped in favour of a system where drivers are charged based on distance and time travelled.

The plan also proposes cheaper toll and public transport prices for off-peak travellers.

The state government must respond to the plan within 12 months.

